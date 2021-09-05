Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

TARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,216. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

