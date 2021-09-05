Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Announce -$0.77 EPS

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

GOL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 884,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

