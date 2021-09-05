Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €160.71 ($189.08).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of AFX stock traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €190.90 ($224.59). The company had a trading volume of 54,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company’s fifty day moving average is €180.54 and its 200 day moving average is €154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €91.75 ($107.94) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion and a PE ratio of 72.20.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

