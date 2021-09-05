thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.24).

TKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TKA traded down €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €9.05 ($10.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,397,660 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.93. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

