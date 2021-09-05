Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $61.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of RBA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. 360,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,832. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

