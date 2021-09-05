Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,692,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 493.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.