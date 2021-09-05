Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$39.93

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

IMO stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$34.32. 832,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,724. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$14.86 and a 52-week high of C$42.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion and a PE ratio of -65.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -185.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

