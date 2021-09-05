Cortex Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $43.26 million and $85.22 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00123717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.34 or 0.00803537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,935,094 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

