Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.77. 212,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,565,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.