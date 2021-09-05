Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.74 million and the lowest is $36.95 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $37.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 114,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,433. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
