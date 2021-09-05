Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.74 million and the lowest is $36.95 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $37.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 114,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,433. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

