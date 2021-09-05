NuCypher (NU) Hits One Day Volume of $26.04 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. NuCypher has a market cap of $231.07 million and approximately $26.04 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00805083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047297 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,274,275,253 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.