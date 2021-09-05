$0.84 EPS Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.99. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 740,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

