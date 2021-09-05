Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 790.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. 197,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,797. The company has a market cap of $760.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

