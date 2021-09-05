EnterCoin Trading 272.9% Higher Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 250.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 272.9% higher against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $200,258.57 and approximately $73,376.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

