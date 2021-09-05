Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $502.58 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $502.58 or 0.00973139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00153395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00226087 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.01 or 0.07782000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.19 or 1.00190337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.15 or 0.00784490 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,876,398 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.