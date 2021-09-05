Stealth (XST) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $1,500.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00021837 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,015 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

