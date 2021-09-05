Tranche Finance Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.11 million and $48,892.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00124395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.48 or 0.00814323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047170 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

