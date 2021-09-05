SUN (old) (SUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00154081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00228073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

