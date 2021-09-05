Analysts Set First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Target Price at $22.34

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.34.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 366,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

