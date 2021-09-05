Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $44.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 457,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

