Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives $1,144.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CLPBY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

