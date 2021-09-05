$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce $24.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.71 million and the highest is $26.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $158.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

