Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.21. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,174. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

