PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.15. 13,827,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,844,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 6.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 258,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

