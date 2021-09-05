Analysts Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Knowles posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. 1,063,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,755. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

