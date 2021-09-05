iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.75 and its 200 day moving average is $420.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

