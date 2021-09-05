Corra.Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,634.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $35,634.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00009761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00228759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.82 or 0.07755116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,488.20 or 0.99629356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.00973498 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.