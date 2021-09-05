iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. 369,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,117,042. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 175.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in iRobot by 48.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 57,909.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

