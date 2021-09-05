VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $33.48 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00125391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.88 or 0.00820213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047201 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

