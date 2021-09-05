Tapmydata (TAP) Market Cap Reaches $1.63 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $26,608.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.67 or 0.00520009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.92 or 0.01017590 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

