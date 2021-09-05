Raise (RAISE) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $61,131.52 and approximately $569.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raise has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00126058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00817431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

