The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.65. 5,460,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

