Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $70.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. 532,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

