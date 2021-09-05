Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $70.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.27.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. 532,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
