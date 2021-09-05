Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Leonardo alerts:

OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. 1,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.