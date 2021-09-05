Analysts Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDIT traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,853. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

