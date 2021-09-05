$4.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings per share of $4.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.29. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $3.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $18.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $21.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 143.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

