Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 1,236,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 439,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verastem by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

