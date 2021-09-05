Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.01. Zynga reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynga.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 13,830,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,839,174. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

