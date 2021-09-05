-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%.

Several research firms have commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. 3,250,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,465. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $878.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.