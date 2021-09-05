Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 54,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

