Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 422.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. 1,332,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.11. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

