Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $4.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings of $4.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74. LGI Homes posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $17.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.11 to $18.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.53 to $18.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGIH traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.61. 143,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

