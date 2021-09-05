$0.07 EPS Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LUNA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 134,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

