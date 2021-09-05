Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 152,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

