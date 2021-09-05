$0.99 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OBNK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 27,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,375. The company has a market cap of $966.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 269.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

