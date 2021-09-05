Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $50.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.47 million and the highest is $50.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $198.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $198.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.32 million, with estimates ranging from $218.38 million to $220.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 362,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.