Hydro Protocol Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $1.46 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00126544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.54 or 0.00822284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047435 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

