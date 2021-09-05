ichi.farm (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00153092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00229971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.98 or 0.07876545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.48 or 1.00365197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00982407 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

