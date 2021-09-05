$2.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

