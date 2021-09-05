WELL (WELL) Market Cap Reaches $70.33 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. WELL has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and approximately $665,922.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00126399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.00821097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047433 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.